No Norfolk Covid-19 deaths recorded for first week since September

Published: 2:37 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM May 12, 2021

Norfolk has recorded no deaths of people with Covid-19 for the first week since September last year. - Credit: Danielle Booden

New statistics have revealed Norfolk has had its first week of no deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 since last September.

Statistics from the Office for National Statistics showed the county had no such deaths in the week up to April 30.

That was the first time that not a single death of a person who had tested positive for coronavirus has been recorded in the county since the seven days leading up to September 11 last year.

At the second wave's peak, in the week up to February 5, there were 256 deaths in Norfolk, including 137 in hospital and 106 in care homes.

The number has been dropping since that peak. There were three deaths in the seven days up to April 23 and two in the seven days leading to April 16.

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk are below the national average.

In the seven days up to Thursday, May 6, there were 19.1 cases per 100,000 people, up slightly on the 18.7 cases per 100,000 in the week up to Thursday, April 29.

Earlier this week, Norfolk County Council announced the launch of mobile Covid-19 testing buses, as they continue their drive to encourage people to get tested twice a week.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said that coronavirus case numbers are coming down but they are plateauing and are not yet down to zero.

Dr Smith said: "We are asking everyone in Norfolk to have regular tests. Some are returning to the workplace or have kids at school.

"As lockdown eases people are out to do things they have not done before.

""All the evidence and science shows there is a real risk we will see a third wave.

"The numbers will go back up but we hope those numbers will be milder because of the vaccination, but it will not be 100pc."

Tests can be booked or ordered online via the county council's website and can be collected from pharmacies and libraries.

They can also be obtained by calling 119.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the next easing of restrictions, which will mean pubs and restaurants can serve indoors and people can meet indoors in groups of up to six, is on track for Monday, May 17.