No new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 16:23 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 14 June 2020

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk's three main hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

It means that it is five days since a death has been recorded in Norfolk’s hospitals.

There have been no deaths reported at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for 11 days, and it is the fifth consecutive day that no new deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Since May 30, no patients have died after testing positive for the virus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

To date, 382 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

There have been 123 deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, 145 deaths at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and 114 deaths at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Across the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,698 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK – as of 5pm on Saturday, up by 36 from 41,662 the day before.

These Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, 144,865 tests were carried out or dispatched.

Overall, a total of 6,772,602 tests have been carried out and 295,889 cases have been confirmed positive.

