No new coronavirus-related deaths in Norfolk hospitals

There have been no new reported coronavirus-related deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, reported no new fatalities on Monday.

To date 377 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 122 have been at NNUH, 143 at QEH, and 112 at JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 333 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day.

A total of 70 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England confirmed a further 108 people across the country who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 26,722.

Patients were aged between 29 and 99 years old. Of those, 16 people aged between 48 and 94 had no known underlying health condition.