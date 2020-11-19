Parts of north Norfolk had hardly any Covid cases last week, but infection rate is surging elsewhere

Quiet Sheringham during the first weekend of the second lockdown. The town was one area of north Norfolk which recorded no new cases last week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

While south Norfolk battles a fresh Covid-19 outbreak, some areas in the north of the county hardly recorded a single case last week.

In swathes of north Norfolk - including Sheringham, Wells and Brancaster - numbers were so low that Public Health England did not publish any data for them.

However, cases continue to surge in south Norfolk - particularly around Wymondham and Attleborough.

A few weeks ago Wymondham was also hardly recording any cases, but now has one of the highest rates in the country.

The number of new infections has also been increasing significantly in Gorleston and in some parts of Norwich.

Testing figures for last week show south Norfolk has been bearing the brunt of the virus, as cases surge in Wymondham.

Of the five Norfolk areas with the highest number of cases, three were in south Norfolk.

Wymondham East & Spooner Row saw the largest number, with 89 recorded.

That was followed by Wymondham West on 59 cases. The third south Norfolk area in the top five was Costessey & Queens Hills on 39 cases.

Those cases have given Wymondham West an infection rate of 987 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 150 for Norfolk as a whole.

Only 21 other areas of England had a higher rate last week than Wymondham.

It is still unclear what has triggered the surge in cases in the town, but public health bosses are working with South Norfolk Council to try to control the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Gorleston North continued to see a high number of cases, with 46 recorded last week, while in Norwich there were 21 cases apiece for New Catton & Mousehold North and the Lakenham & Tuckswood areas.

New cases in the city increased by 65pc last week to 200 fresh infections.

In North Norfolk, eight areas recorded no new cases in the same week. That included Stalham, Buxton, Brancaster, Wells and Sheringham.

However, 60 cases were recorded across the whole district.

The area has seen by far the lowest number of virus cases in Norfolk this year, with 284 recorded. King’s Lynn and West Norfolk has seen five times more, with 1,465 recorded there.