No 'definitive date' for re-opening of closed mental health ward

The Rollesby ward at Hellesdon Hospital has been closed since March - Credit: NSFT

An intensive care ward for mental health patients which closed almost a year ago still does not have a re-opening date.

The Rollesby ward at Hellesdon Hospital temporarily closed in March 2021 after "significant damage" was done to it.

It was originally estimated that works to repair it would cost £60,000, but last month it was revealed the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust had instead taken the decision to carry out a full refurbishment costing more than 10 times this amount.

It had been hoped the ward would be back in action by the beginning of 2022, but with the project still ongoing, trust bosses have admitted there is no "definitive date" for it to re-open.

Amy Eagle, NSFT's interim chief operating officer, told the trust's council of governors that the project that originally been delayed by hold-ups in the supply of materials needed for the refurbishment.

She said: "The Rollesby ward building work is still ongoing due to delays in the supply of essential equipment needed for it."

She said that these delays had since been rectified, but that the project had been significantly held up as a result.

She added: "We now need to make sure we have the staffing and people with the clinical ability appropriate for opening it. This is really important.

"We are working closely with care groups to make sure that it is going to be safe when it does reopen.

"We do not yet have a definitive date for this."

Dan Dalton, chief medical officer at NSFT, added: "We want to make sure that when we do reopen it as a PICU (psychiatric intensive care unit) it is the best possible service we can offer."

The governors were not, however, offered any update on proposals to re-open the ward as a single-sex service offering intensive care for female patients only.

Under these proposals, which are still being considered by the trust, male patients in need of the most urgent mental health care would be treated in an equivalent facility in Ipswich.

While the benefits of single-sex wards are recognised by experts, critics of the proposals have raised concerns about people being sent further away from home for treatment.