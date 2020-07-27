The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven areas of Norfolk have not reported a single coronavirus-related death, the latest figures show.

The Office for National Statistics has released a map dividing the country into small neighbourhoods called MSOAs.

There are 110 MSOAs in Norfolk and all have reported at least one coronavirus-related death during the pandemic, apart from seven.

Three are in Norwich - Town Close, Eaton and City Centre East.

Two are suburbs of the city - Thorpe St Andrew North, along with Costessey and Queens Hills.

One is north Norfolk - Melton Constable, Briston and Little Snoring, while the final area is Barnham Broom.

By measuring the number of Covid-related deaths as a percentage of all deaths reported in that neighbourhood, we can also see which areas had the highest percentage of coronavirus deaths.

The numbers are small in Norfolk, but the area with the highest percentage was an area around Hempnall, Broome and Wortwell. There were 18 coronavirus deaths in total out of 44.

The second highest was Swaffham where there were 24 Covid-19 deaths out of 74. Neither area has reported a Covid-19 death since May and there are also no current cases in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

In Suffolk, four neighbourhoods have not reported a death. They are Lakenheath, Beck Row, Howard Estate and the area of Yoxford and Walberswick.

Nationally, the ONS said the figures showed that the south west had the lowest proportion of Covid-19 deaths, while the north west had the highest.

Sarah Caul, from the ONS, said: “Following the peak recorded in April, in June we have seen a large decrease in the proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 across all English regions and Wales.

“London experienced the largest decrease over the period from having more than one in two deaths in April which involved Covid-19 to only about one in 20 deaths in June that were related to the coronavirus.”

Despite the low numbers, public health officials in Norfolk and Suffolk have repeatedly warned people to remain vigilant.