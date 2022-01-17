Life in the 'virtual ward' that has saved hospital more than 5,000 bed days

From working at home to Zoom meetings and virtual quizzes, the pandemic has significantly sped up the migration of many aspects of life into the virtual world.

And this has proved no different for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which is seeing more and more people receive treatment without the need to physically be in the hospital.

Launched as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital's virtual ward allows patients fitting a certain criteria to receive treatment and monitoring from their own homes.

Staff members at the NNUH demonstrating part of its virtual ward treatment - Credit: NNUH

Initially only used for recovering Covid patients, the ward is now also being used to support other patients and free up much-needed hospital beds.

Since it opened in February 2021, 823 patients have received care through the virtual ward, including many recuperating from Covid. Others have been cared for as they prepare for and recover from surgery, or are treated for other respiratory conditions.

The ward sees patients not formerly discharged from hospital but sent home with various pieces of equipment to allow them to communicate with the hospital and manage their treatment at home.

The virtual ward team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: NNUH

Patients are loaned equipment such as tablets and iPads to FaceTime staff. They are also provided with devices like smart watches to monitor their blood pressure and heart rate. Some are loaned oxygen concentrators.

Once they are at home they stay in regular contact with the hospital and have the option to return to the site if they consider the arrangement is not working - although very few have taken this option up.

Claire Beard, a virtual ward sister, said: "One of the hardest things for patients have found during the pandemic is not being able to have visitors and being away from their families - even being away from their pets.

"Nobody likes physically being in hospital either and Covid has made people that little bit more scared of being here."

She added that being treated on the virtual ward gives patients extra control over their routines - being able to move around more, see their loved ones and eat and drink when they want.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital virtual ward sister Claire Beard - Credit: NNUH

Mrs Beard said: "The feedback we have had has been overwhelmingly positive. I think the one thing people do sometimes have reservations about is how they will cope with the technology, but what we send out is very much 'plug and play'.

"Being able to be in their own bed makes such a huge difference as well - very few people sleep comfortably in hospital and particularly with Covid patients being less restricted in their movement really aides their recoveries."

And from the hospital's point of view, the ward has helped alleviate pressure on other areas of the site, which is currently operating under an OPEL 4 alert - the highest level a hospital can be at.

She said: "It is no secret that hospital beds are at a real premium, particularly at the moment.

"But, combined, the 823 patients have saved the hospital 5,457 bed days since the ward opened, which makes a huge difference.

"It also takes considerably less staff to operate the virtual ward, because it eliminates all of the extra things that hospitals do that perhaps you don't think about - we're not doing linen for these patients, not having to wash and feed them - all these tasks require staff."

When the ward opened it initially had a capacity of 20 patients, however this has since doubled, with up to 40 patients able to receive their treatment virtually.

And Mrs Beard said she was hopeful the ward could continue to expand in years to come.

She said: "Virtual wards have been spoken about for quite some time, so I do think we'd have eventually got here anyway, but Covid has definitely accelerated it."

'First class' care

David Whitlock, from Diss, spent 11 days being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich after catching Covid in October 21. But his stay could have been considerably longer.

After being offered virtual ward treatment the 67-year-old said he "jumped at the opportunity" and was sent home with an iPad, oxygen level reader and oxygen concentrator.

He received treatment on the virtual ward for a further five days while he recovered from the virus and was full of praise for the care he received.

He said: "I think psychologically being at home instead of in a hospital environment made such a huge difference to me - especially being able to see my wife Carol.

"I was able to do things like eat and wash when I wanted to and the two occasions I did need somebody to come to me they arrived within 45 minutes.

"I received calls from the hospital two or three times a day and there was somebody there to answer my calls at all hours.

"I was a little worried about the technology to begin with but it all worked beautifully. When they mentioned it I knew nothing about it, but then within 24 hours I was home.

"The treatment I received was truly first class and if I ever needed treatment again and the virtual ward was an option for me I would not hesitate for a second."

Mr Whitlock, who was double vaccinated at the time of his admission, said he is on the road to recovery, but still warned about the impact the virus can have.

He added; "I am slowly getting there, but I do still find I can struggle with my breathing a bit if I try to do too much."