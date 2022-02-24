Norfolk hospital singled out for praise from health secretary

The virtual ward of the region's largest hospital has been singled out for praise from the health secretary.

Speaking during a digital conference hosted by the Health Service Journal, Sajid Javid heaped praise on the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for its fast-growing virutal ward - which allows patients to be monitored and receive treatment from their own home.

He said: "We have seen the brilliant use of virtual wards throughout the pandemic.

"In Norfolk and Norwich NHS Foundation Trust, they set up their virtual ward a year ago this month and it has already freed some 6,000 bed days for inpatients and the initiative has a patient satisfaction level of 99pc.

"We have had such positive feedback from patients who can recuperate in their own homes with their loved ones, safe in the knowledge their conditions is being monitored around the clock by clinicians.

"I want us to intensify the rollout of virtual wards so we can make sure these services are available across the country. "