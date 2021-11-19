Bid to beat hospital travel chaos with £1.7m bus hub
- Credit: Archant
A bold vision to tackle traffic chaos at the region's largest hospital with a new £1.7m transport hub has been revealed.
A new bus interchange, bike-sharing facilities and parking spaces for bicycles have all been included in a transport shake-up for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which aims to alleviate congestion on the site's main plaza.
However, the proposals also stand to see some staff members losing their parking spaces, with a reduction in the size of the staff car park a concession set to be made to allow for the new facilities to be added.
But while it is yet to be determined how many staff parking spaces will be lost, the hub will have no impact on the amount of spaces available to patients and visitors.
The overhaul, which will cost more than £1.7m, has been drawn up by Norfolk County Council alongside bosses at the hospital and is due to be financed with cash from the Transforming Cities fund.
The project will see a bus interchange built off one of the hospital's existing roundabouts, which will include five new bus stops, cycle parking, a bus shelter and a drop-off and pick-up point for taxis.
And in measures aimed at improving the sustainability of the site, electric vehicle charging points will be added, along with a hub for the Beryl Bike bicycle sharing scheme.
Most Read
- 1 Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express
- 2 Tribute paid to father-of-three who died near his home aged 36
- 3 Single storey extension branded 'flagrant abuse of planning system'
- 4 House prices in Norfolk increase by up to 70pc in some areas
- 5 Great grandma who died in city crash 'stepped in path of a bus'
- 6 Plans approved for 11 homes in north Norfolk village
- 7 Builder who worked on number of Norfolk landmarks dies aged 71
- 8 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
- 9 Norfolk school closes due to possible gas leak
- 10 Salvage mission under way to recover crashed RAF Marham Lightning jet
Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said: “These proposals would help to reduce congestion in the main plaza of the hospital which is currently being used by buses, taxis, patient transport services and cars as a drop-off area as well as a disabled parking area.
“We are working with Norfolk County Council reviewing how we would offset the loss of staff car parking spaces, if the transport hub plans were to go ahead.”
Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for transport, said: “The NNUH provides vital services to people from across the county so it’s essential that we make it easily accessible through as many modes of transport as possible"
People wishing to express their views on the proposals can so at www.norfolk.gov.uk/nnuhtransporthub, with the deadline to submit comments on Sunday, December 5.