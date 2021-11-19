Bid to beat hospital travel chaos with £1.7m bus hub

A bold vision to tackle traffic chaos at the region's largest hospital with a new £1.7m transport hub has been revealed.

A new bus interchange, bike-sharing facilities and parking spaces for bicycles have all been included in a transport shake-up for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which aims to alleviate congestion on the site's main plaza.

However, the proposals also stand to see some staff members losing their parking spaces, with a reduction in the size of the staff car park a concession set to be made to allow for the new facilities to be added.

A plan of the NNUH car park as it currently exists. The new transport hub will be built on car park E, at the very top of the map - Credit: NNUH

But while it is yet to be determined how many staff parking spaces will be lost, the hub will have no impact on the amount of spaces available to patients and visitors.

The overhaul, which will cost more than £1.7m, has been drawn up by Norfolk County Council alongside bosses at the hospital and is due to be financed with cash from the Transforming Cities fund.

The project will see a bus interchange built off one of the hospital's existing roundabouts, which will include five new bus stops, cycle parking, a bus shelter and a drop-off and pick-up point for taxis.

And in measures aimed at improving the sustainability of the site, electric vehicle charging points will be added, along with a hub for the Beryl Bike bicycle sharing scheme.

Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said: “These proposals would help to reduce congestion in the main plaza of the hospital which is currently being used by buses, taxis, patient transport services and cars as a drop-off area as well as a disabled parking area.

“We are working with Norfolk County Council reviewing how we would offset the loss of staff car parking spaces, if the transport hub plans were to go ahead.”

Norfolk County Councillor Martin Wilby on one of the Beryl bikes. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Archant

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for transport, said: “The NNUH provides vital services to people from across the county so it’s essential that we make it easily accessible through as many modes of transport as possible"

People wishing to express their views on the proposals can so at www.norfolk.gov.uk/nnuhtransporthub, with the deadline to submit comments on Sunday, December 5.