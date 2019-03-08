Norfolk hospital at the forefront of tongue-tie study

Luisa Lyons and Louise Coke who are working on the tongue-tie trial at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH NNUH

The biggest research project into the treatment of tongue-tie has begun with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) at the forefront of a national study.

The hospital has become the first in the country to join the Frosttie clinical trial to help babies with breastfeeding difficulties.

Staff at the NNUH have enrolled the first five babies to the national trial, which aims to find out if skilled support for breastfeeding on its own, or together with a minor snip - called a frenotomy - helps mothers and their babies to breastfeed.

Luisa Lyons, specialist midwife for restrictive lingual frenulum and lactation support at the NNUH, said: “We are the first in the country to get started on this important study and it is prestigious for the hospital.

“We want to be leading this study in the UK if this is the biggest research to date on tongue-tie.”