Plans revealed for new £11m orthopaedic centre at N&N

Published: 4:13 PM September 29, 2021

A new £11m orthopaedic centre is set to be built at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). This is an artist's impression. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

A new £11m orthopaedic centre is set to be built at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The Norfolk and Norwich Orthopaedic Centre will see the creation of two new theatres and a 21-bed ward, providing the trust with a "much-needed" standalone elective surgical facility.

The complex, which will result in the repurposing and relocation of the Aylsham Suite, will carry out around 2,500 orthopaedic cases a year for patients who need ankle, foot, hip, knee or shoulder operations.

Subject to planning approval, groundworks are due to begin later this autumn with plans to start treating the first patients in the new centre in the summer of 2022.

A new £11m orthopaedic centre is set to be built at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). This is an artist's impression. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

The trust has managed an increased demand for surgical care through the development of a new walk-in day procedure unit and a new paediatric theatre complex.

But the Covid-19 pandemic had a “huge impact” on the number of patients waiting for routine and elective care.

Tim Leary, chief of surgery, said: “This is an extremely exciting development, which will increase our elective bed base and reduce waiting times through a dedicated and specialised orthopaedic facility.

“Trust pressures have resulted in the cancellation of orthopaedic procedures in the past and this new centre will mean that we can reduce cancellations and continue elective work throughout winter and pandemic pressures.

“We will be implementing a full elective care recruitment strategy to get the new centre operational as soon as possible.”

The project is a £11.4m capital investment and the N&N Hospitals Charity has said it is committed to fundraising £2m for equipment for the centre.

This would be the largest grant ever provided by the hospital charity.

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, added: “Creating a standalone orthopaedic centre will provide a safe, effective, integrated and efficient service which will improve patient experience and provides a solution that is operationally and financially efficient to NNUH and the wider system.

“This is in line with best practice prescribed by the NHS and other bodies as the most effective way to tackling long waiting lists.”