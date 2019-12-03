Search

Norwich hospital clinic celebrates first birthday

PUBLISHED: 18:21 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 03 December 2019

Families attend the event to mark the first anniversary of the rainbow clinic at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Families attend the event to mark the first anniversary of the rainbow clinic at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH



A service supporting pregnant women who have lost their babies has supported 30 families in its first year.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has marked 12 months since the launch of its rainbow clinic.

The clinic was the first of its kind in the region and provides antenatal care.

Families who have benefited from the service celebrated the first anniversary of the clinic alongside staff with a tea party at the hospital on Saturday (November 30).

The term 'rainbow baby' refers to a baby who is born to parents who have suffered a stillbirth or neonatal death in a previous pregnancy, which can occur in around 1 in 230 pregnancies.

Dr Beth Gibson, consultant obstetrician and clinical lead for the rainbow clinic, said: "We know that risks associated with pregnancy can be recurrent so being able to understand a woman's previous pregnancy in detail and establishing a relationship where women feel able to raise any concerns is so important."

Emma Hardwick, head of midwifery at NNUH, added: "Our rainbow clinic is the first of its type in the region and provides a vital source of dedicated support for women and their families.

"Deep understanding of each individual we care for helps to support our clinical decision making but more significantly enables women to feel comfortable, confident and to enjoy their pregnancies.

"If we can be part of bringing light into the lives of families after a previous storm, then that's a truly wonderful thing."

