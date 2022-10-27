News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich hospital diabetes research published in American medical journal

David Hannant

Published: 8:57 AM October 27, 2022
Dr Sankalpa Neupane, from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Dr Sankalpa Neupane, from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: NNUH

Findings from a study carried out at the region's largest hospital have been published in a prestigious medical journal in the United States.

The Flash UK trial, which was conducted at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital saw 156 participants take part in research around the use of different glucose monitoring devices. 

It saw them alternate between using finger prick tests and continuous monitors over a six-month period.

The research found that using intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitors proved more effective than finger pricks.

Its findings have now been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which is based in Massachusetts, USA.

NNUH consultant Dr Sankalpa Neupane, who led the trial, said: "The results have shown a significant improvement in diabetes control using this technology and it is fantastic to have strong scientific evidence and evaluation to show the benefit of intermittent glucose monitoring.

"We are hoping this will be standard care nationally and internationally in the future."

