Hospital's cutting edge robotics kit goes global via online teaching

Irshad Shaikh with the Telepresence system, used to train robotic surgeons worldwide - Credit: NNUH

A hospital's cutting edge piece of robotic technology is being used to teach surgery overseas.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has become the first in the east of England to start using live streaming to train future robotic surgeons abroad.

Using an educational tool called Intuitive Telepresence, the robotics team at the hospital has started broadcasting procedures to medics abroad.

It means that surgeons can follow robotic procedures from anywhere in the world - providing the patient has consented.

It is the latest advancement in robotic surgery at the NNUH, which has been part of the urology team since 2017 and recently performed its 200th general surgery.

The robotic technology is also used by the colorectal team at the hospital which is carried out by Irshad Shaikh, Ahmed El Hadi and James Hernon.

The department is regularly visited by surgeons across Europe and has recently made use of the online technology to offer training overseas.

Mr Shaikh, lead robotic surgeon at NNUH, said: "Case observation is the first step for surgeons who want to learn about robotic-assisted surgery before they start their training in a lab.

"If somebody is in Ireland or Germany, it can be difficult to get to Norfolk - Telepresence allows them to watch on a laptop and ask questions.

"Face-to-face learning is still preferred, but this suits busy lives and is a big step for our unit as a national and internationally renowned centre for robotic-assisted surgical training."

David Marante, regional director at Intuitive UK and Ireland, said: “It’s great to see that the expertise of the colorectal team at Norfolk and Norwich will be shared with more surgeons training to use da Vinci surgical systems as the team embraces our Intuitive Telepresence technology in their theatres.”

Meanwhile, the breadth of the robotics service at the hospital was recently expanded to also include minimally-invasive surgery in gynaecology, thoracic, ENT and general surgical procedures.

It is part of the hospital Trust's ambition to become a centre of excellence in robotic-assisted surgery, which will see it acknowledged as one of the leading places to learn the technology.