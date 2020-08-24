Search

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

PUBLISHED: 06:52 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 24 August 2020

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has recorded its first coronavirus-related death in more than two months.

In latest figures published by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, it revealed that a patient who had tested positive for the virus died last week, on Tuesday, August 18.

It was hospital’s first death related to Covid-19 in more than two months, with the most recent before it occurring on Monday, June 8.

It is also the first time a patient who has tested positive for the virus has died in a Norfolk hospital in more than a month - with the last occurring on July 9 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

The last Covid-related death recorded at the region’s other main hospital, the James Paget in Gorleston, came on Sunday, June 28.

The latest confirmed death takes the number of Covid patients to have died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to 124 and the countywide total to 389. However, this figure only relates to those who have died in hospitals, with 148 in the Queen Elizabeth and 117 at the James Paget.

