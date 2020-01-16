Search

Breast cancer patients to benefit from new biopsy machine

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 16 January 2020

A new biopsy machine has been purchased for the NNUH. Pictured: Dr Arne Juette, consultant radiologist and director of breast screening, Denise Marshall, advanced practitioner in mammography, Tina Lucie-Smith, consultant breast radiographer, Louise Cooper, advanced practitioner in mammography. Picture: NNUH

New state-of-the-art machinery has been installed at the city's largest hospital as part of ongoing efforts to raise £800,000 for a new one stop breast cancer unit.

The new biopsy machine has been funded by fundraisers and supports of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Boudicca Appeal.

More than £250,000 has been raised of the £800,000 appeal to create a breast cancer unit on the hospital site, where patients can have all the necessary treatment in one appointment.

The next phase of the Boudicca Appeal is to create a third ultrasound room at the hospital, improve reception and waiting areas.

The appeal also aims to develop dedicated quiet and counselling rooms for patients facing a cancer diagnosis.

Read more: Ambitious £800,000 bid launched to stop 'torture' of waits for breast cancer diagnosis

Dr Arne Juette, consultant radiologist and director of breast screening at NNUH, said: "It is the latest technological advance and enables us to see a lot more patients a lot more quickly, which is one of the aims of the Boudicca Appeal.

"The new machine also makes biopsies a lot more tolerable for women and we can diagnose more women more quickly."

Read more: More than £100,000 raised for breast cancer appeal in just four months

