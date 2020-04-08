Search

Advanced search

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital opens second emergency department

PUBLISHED: 10:56 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 08 April 2020

The entrance to the new emergency department created at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNUH

The entrance to the new emergency department created at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNUH

NNUH

A second emergency department has been opened at Norfolk’s largest hospital in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Arthur South Day Procedure Unit (DPU) at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has been turned into an extra facility to treat patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The existing emergency department area will be for non-Covid-19 related illnesses and injuries.

Patients will be directed to the appropriate area for their condition at the DPU entrance.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital which will now have a seperate emergency department for Covid-19 patients. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital which will now have a seperate emergency department for Covid-19 patients. Picture: Nick Butcher

MORE: Five further deaths confirmed in Norfolk

The hospital is being split into ‘Yellow’ zoned areas for patients with positive and suspected Covid-19 symptoms, with ‘Green’ zoned areas in parts of the hospital treating patients without the virus.

Chris Cobb, NNUH chief operating officer, said: “As we move towards the peak of this outbreak, we have created Yellow and Green zoned emergency departments to establish clear and separate areas of the hospital for patients who potentially need hospital admission for coronavirus symptoms.

“Thanks to the hard work of the ED and surgical division teams this expansion of our emergency care capacity will be in place prior to the peak of the infection.”

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: ArchantChris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant

The move will also see some changes to the outpatients side of the hospital with the rerouting of buses and access to public vehicles will be restricted to allow emergency ambulances to park outside and to bring patients through the DPU entrance.

MORE: Air ambulance in appeal to fund PPE for live-saving crews

Further changes to the hospital site have begun with the start of work on a 10-bed isolation unit to support the hospital trust’s management of Covid-19.

It is anticipated that the new construction will open to its first patients this summer, which will be located where the Level 1 East Atrium drop-off area is.

As a result the drop-off area outside of the East Atrium, Level 1 (Car Park L) will be permanently closed to all vehicles. However a pedestrian entrance will be maintained

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has already seen the hospital announce that all non-urgent surgery would be suspended from April 15 for at least three months, with other procedures likely to be rescheduled. This is to allow staff to receive training and adapt to other areas.

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Market stalls which helped feed vulnerable will not be returned after outbreak

Rough sleepers being served soup in the Haymarket. Inset, the stall after being taken away. Picture: Denise Bradley/Dale Reed

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Coronavirus cases rise by 40 in Norfolk

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Norwich golf course named among best in the world

Royal Norwich has come runner-up in the prestigious annual Golf Inc World Development of the Year awards Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

The financial impact of halting City’s Premier League season

Norwich City face a financial hit along with the rest of the Premier League if football does not resume this season due to the coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather

Will I get a ticket refund for events cancelled due to coronavirus?

Cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus: Madness at Thetrford Forest, Jack Dee at Norwich Theatre Royal, Milkshake Live and Gravity and Other Myths at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Pictures: John Fisher/Forest Live/NTR
Drive 24