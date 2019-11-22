Search

Hospital fourth in country to offer mums-to-be new test

PUBLISHED: 13:30 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 22 November 2019

Miss Fran Harlow, Lisa Mastrullo, NNUH POCT Coordinator Teresa Hornsby and Dawn Hannah, Trainer from Quidel. Picture: NNUH

Miss Fran Harlow, Lisa Mastrullo, NNUH POCT Coordinator Teresa Hornsby and Dawn Hannah, Trainer from Quidel. Picture: NNUH

Archant

A Norfolk hospital is the fourth in the country to roll out a new test for expectant mothers.

Pregnant women at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have been offered a state-of-the-art test to rule out pre-eclampsia. Pre-eclampsia affects around one in ten women and is a potentially lethal condition for both mother and baby.

The new test does not require laboratory results which means the condition is detected half as quickly as current methods.

Fran Harlow, maternal medicine lead and NNUH consultant obstetrician, said: "We're delighted to be the first hospital in the region to be introducing this new test for pregnant women. Although rare, complications like pre-eclampsia can be very worrying for families and by ensuring that we are utilising the very latest technology, we can give even better care for our patients by reassuring those who are unlikely to develop pre-eclampsia."

