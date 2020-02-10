Cheryl becomes first nurse in Norfolk to carry out ultrasound independently

A Norfolk nurse has been given the green light to carry out procedures independently to support patients with breathing issues.

Cheryl Hardy, who works at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, is the first nurse in the county to be able to carry out pleural procedures and thoracic ultrasound without a consultant or registrar.

Patients with pleural conditions can get a build-up of fluid around the lungs that can cause breathing problems. This can be eased with the insertion of a chest drain or pleural catheter.

The specialist pleural nurse has spent two years training alongside doctors and her achievement means patients will not necessarily have to wait until a specialist clinic.

She said: "We are seeing four to six patients a week on a Monday afternoon clinic. However, it is better for patients and they can be seen quicker if they are x-rayed and seen by a specialist nurse and can have a procedure done on the same day.

"I have been carrying out ultrasounds with doctors for two years and once we were given the green light, we could provide a competency for nurses."