Nurse who had life-changing kidney operation makes donation plea

NNUH nurse Sam Mosedale has spoken of the impact having a kidney transplant has had on her life - Credit: NNUH

A nurse whose life was changed thanks to the "amazing gift" of a kidney transplant has joined calls for people to make sure they share their donor statuses with their loved ones.

Sam Mosedale, a discharge nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, received the organ of a man in his 50s after suffering sudden kidney failure which required her to regularly be on dialysis.

And as new figures reveal kidney transplants have dropped by almost a third in the past year, she has spoken of just how much of an impact her donation had on her life.

According to statistics released by NHS Blood and Transplant to mark World Kidney Day, overall donations have dropped by 32, with a 22pc reduction in deceased donations and a 60pc drop in living transplantation.

It means that nationwide more than 4,600 are waiting for new kidneys, including 20 patients in Norfolk.

For Mrs Mosedale, who received her new kidney in September 2017, she was one of the lucky ones, who received the call within just three weeks of being placed on the transplant list.

The successful operation meant she was able to come off dialysis and take her daughter Alexandra on holiday to Disneyland Paris.

The 47-year-old from south Norfolk said: "I will always be thankful to my donor - if you ask me, everybody who donates an organ is a hero.

"They are doing something incredibly brave to help people they do not know.

"A misconception people have is thinking organ donations are a cure, when really they are a treatment. I know that my kidneys could fail again but I am so grateful for the amazing gift I received nonetheless."

She added that her experience had inspired her daughter, who is now 16, to start training to become a renal nurse.

She added: "My life would have been very, very restricted if I did not receive my donation."

Anthony Clarkson of NHS Blood and Transplant, said: "It is more important than ever for people in Norfolk to share their organ donation decision with their family to help others after their death.

"And if anyone in Norfolk is willing to consider living kidney donation, they can find out more on our website.”