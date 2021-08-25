News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch this stunning footage of a new MRI magnet being installed at the NNUH

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:25 PM August 25, 2021   
NNUH footage shows new MRI magnet delivered to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

The new MRI magnet needed a large crane to carefully deliver it to the hospital - CREDIT: NNUH - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Footage from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has captured the moment they received a delivery of a large magnet for their new MRI machine.  

The replacement programme is part of an £8m project to replace vital imaging equipment that will change four MRI scanners and a CT scanner at the trust.  

The precious cargo was carefully lifted into the hospital ward via a large crane on Sunday (August 22). The new equipment will benefit patients through improved quality of imaging, safety improvements and an enhanced experience. 

The £8m project has been funded by the government’s 2019 ‘Aged Assets’ scheme, as well as through additional ‘Adapt and Adopt’ Covid-19 funding.  

NNUH footage shows new MRI magnet delivered to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

The new MRI machine equipment will improve the quality of images - CREDIT: NNUH - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Work on the £8m project first went under way in November, and one of the new MRI scanners was used in May.

The exciting moment was shared by the NNUH on social media via a time lapse video.  

You can watch it below: 



Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Norfolk
Norwich News

