Watch this stunning footage of a new MRI magnet being installed at the NNUH
- Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Footage from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has captured the moment they received a delivery of a large magnet for their new MRI machine.
The replacement programme is part of an £8m project to replace vital imaging equipment that will change four MRI scanners and a CT scanner at the trust.
The precious cargo was carefully lifted into the hospital ward via a large crane on Sunday (August 22). The new equipment will benefit patients through improved quality of imaging, safety improvements and an enhanced experience.
The £8m project has been funded by the government’s 2019 ‘Aged Assets’ scheme, as well as through additional ‘Adapt and Adopt’ Covid-19 funding.
Work on the £8m project first went under way in November, and one of the new MRI scanners was used in May.
The exciting moment was shared by the NNUH on social media via a time lapse video.
You can watch it below:
