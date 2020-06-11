Search

Ex-hospital boss charged with corruption offences in Australia

PUBLISHED: 11:45 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 11 June 2020

Malcolm Stamp, the former chief executive of the NNUH, has been charged in Australia. He lives in Roughton, north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Archant

The former boss of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has been charged with corruption offences in Australia.

Malcolm Stamp pictured in 2002, shortly after the NNUH opened. Photo: ArchantMalcolm Stamp pictured in 2002, shortly after the NNUH opened. Photo: Archant

Malcolm Stamp, who led the NNUH from 1994 to 2001, faces allegations that he “corruptly arranged” for a co-offender to hire his daughter to work at a Queensland hospital.

The 67-year old, who lives in Roughton, north Norfolk, then allegedly tried to cover it up, while chief executive of the Metro North Hospital in Brisbane in 2014.

A spokesman for the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) said: “It will be alleged the man corruptly arranged for a co-offender to hire his daughter and for the Metro North Hospital and Health Service to pay her wage to a company linked to a co-offender.

“It will be further alleged the 67-year-old man and two co-offenders tried to cover this up by creating documents.”

Mr Stamp led the NNUH from 1994 to 2002 and went on to become chief executive at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Photo: ArchantMr Stamp led the NNUH from 1994 to 2002 and went on to become chief executive at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Photo: Archant

The case is due before Brisbane Magistrates’ Court on June 29 but Mr Stamp will not appear because of travel restrictions and is expected to be represented by his solicitor instead.

Queensland authorities have wanted to speak to Mr Stamp as part of a corruption investigation since 2018, Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

But when this newspaper visited Mr Stamp at his home in February he said he had not heard from the Australian authorities since he left the country in 2014/15.

ABC reported that a Brisbane Magistrate has ordered Mr Stamp to keep living at his house in Roughton.

He must seek the written consent of the Queensland Director of Public Prosecutions or the officer-in-charge of police prosecutions before changing his address, phone number or email address, they added.

Mr Stamp, who was made a CBE in 2002 and awarded an honorary degree by the UEA in 2000, is yet to enter a plea.

He moved to Australia in 2013 to start a new job at Metro North Hospital, but he left in 2014 and returned to Norfolk after a whistleblower raised concerns about the awarding of a contract.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

