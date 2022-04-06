Hospital legend 'Nanny Sue' retires after more than 40 years

'Nanny' Sue Flynn, who has retired from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after more than 40 years - Credit: NNUH

When Sue Flynn started her first shift at the Norfolk and Norwich, Margaret Thatcher was still in the first term of her premiership, Adam and the Ants topped the charts and the hospital was still in the city centre.

More than 40 years - and a global pandemic - later, Mrs Flynn is beginning a well-earned retirement.

She started working at the hospital in St Stephen's Street in October 1981, initially taking a job in the catering department before becoming a healthcare assistant in the older people's medicine department, on the original hospital's Glandford ward.

And after the hospital moved sites in 2001, she continued to work in the same department, on the Holt, Kimberley and Loddon wards, up until her retirement earlier this week.

'Nanny' Sue Flynn with colleagues celebrating her retirement at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: NNUH

She added: "What I will miss most is the company of my colleagues and my patients. I loved working with elderly patients so much because they always have such interesting stories - I think that is what kept me going so long.

"I would always ask people what they do for a living and over the years I had just so many different answers, from train drivers to somebody who was the Queen's lady in waiting - I just found it so interesting."

Her length of service made her one of the few staff members to have worked at both hospital sites, with it having been relocated to Colney 21 years ago.

She said: "I remember being quite sad when we moved. Our ward was one of the last to move so it felt like a bit of a ghost town at the end.

"When we moved it took a little getting used to, because I found everywhere looked the same at Colney. I used to come in early before my shift so I could just walk around the corridors and acclimatise myself.

"The old ward was a lot different - we only had 19 patients in it and we used to have an activities room for them where they could play draughts or cards, which was a really nice thing. But in the new hospital we didn't really have the time for that."

Sue Flynn, who has retired after four decades at the NNUH - Credit: NNUH

She said one of her proudest moments came during the Covid pandemic, when in May 2020 she was surprised with an appearance on The One Show, as part of the programme's One Big Thank You.

She said: "It was such a huge surprise. I was told I would be having a Zoom call, then all of a sudden the lady from the One Show [presenter Alex Jones] popped up. It was a very proud moment.

"The pandemic definitely changed a lot, even though I was not on one of the Covid wards.

"We would have to come into work in our own clothes then change into our uniforms when we got there and word incredibly hard.

"The toughest thing though was having to explain to patients that they could not have their family members come to visit."

Away from work Mrs Flynn has four children, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with a sixth on the way and has spent 44 years as a Beaver leader - which saw her honoured with the Silver Acorn for her services.

She added: "I'm going to carry on with scouting for a while as I couldn't face giving everything up all at once and I'm hoping to go on a cruise to the Caribbean with my partner Ray - we were going to go for my 70th birthday but Covid put a stop to that."

Her colleagues said: "Her commitment and dedication have been unwavering as she continued to care for patients throughout the pandemic.

"Sue has mentored many a new colleague over the years and is hugely respected and loved by everyone - so much so that she is affectionately known everyone as 'Nanny Sue'.

"She is a special lady and is lovely by everyone - it has been an honour to work with her. She's an N&N legend."