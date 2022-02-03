Hospital launches online hub for cancer services

A new online hub offering support and information to anybody affected by cancer has been launched by the region's largest hospital.

The cancer services team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is marking World Cancer Day this year with the launch of a new CARE Hub.

The virtual facility, which stands for Cancer, Advice, Resource and Enquiries, is a one-stop online shop for anybody in need of the team's support.

It includes pieces of information and advice on a range of things relating to cancer, including guidance on symptoms and signs, videos from specialists and other online resources.

The CARE Hub is the brainchild of Rachel Casey and Lynn Thomas from MacMillan, who have been working together on the project after coming up with the idea at the start of the pandemic.

Ms Thomas added; "We became acutely aware of the need for a designated area on our website for patients, their carers and anyone with concerns about cancer to go for information and support."

Jo Richardson, NNUH lead cancer nurse, said: “This is a brilliant initiative to support our patients and carers, empowering them through their treatment and beyond.”

The hub can be found by visiting nnuh.nhs.uk/our-services/cancer-services/cancer-care-hub