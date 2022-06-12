News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Hospital kicks off 250th anniversary celebrations with summer fete

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:00 PM June 12, 2022
NNUH volunteers in Dad's Army costumes at the hospital's summer fete

NNUH volunteers at the hospital's summer fete - Credit: NNUH

Norfolk's biggest hospital has kicked off its 250th anniversary celebrations this weekend by greeting crowds for a summer fete.

July 2022 marks 250 years since the first patients were treated by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The event included traditional fete activities such as vintage cars, cake sales and a barbecue - but also gave visitors new insights into how the hospital runs.

Vintage cars on display at the NNUH summer fete

Vintage cars on display at the NNUH summer fete - Credit: NNUH

This included hospital staff showcasing their knowledge by giving talks and demonstrations on various clinical matters.

Visitors were also able to take a walk through the hospital's 250-year history, with old nurse uniforms on display alongside other 'behind the scenes' artefacts.

Visitors enjoy the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's summer fete

Visitors enjoy the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's summer fete - Credit: NNUH

Louise Cook, the hospital's head of fundraising, said:  “This is the first live event we’ve run since the start of the pandemic and people seemed keen to come and join in. 

"Proceeds from the open day and fete benefit the hospital charity and it helps us to link with our local community, building on 250 years of serving our community.”


Norfolk

Don't Miss

Local drummer Grace was invited on stage by The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts

Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Thetford's first KFC has now opened in the town's Forest Retail Park on London Road.

Norfolk town gets its first KFC restaurant and drive-thru

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Executive headteacher of Toftwood Infant and Junior School, Joanna Pedlow, announced they are paying for all its pupils

School pays for all student trips to help families with cost of living

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tom Jones' Blickling Hall concert postponed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon