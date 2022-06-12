Hospital kicks off 250th anniversary celebrations with summer fete

Norfolk's biggest hospital has kicked off its 250th anniversary celebrations this weekend by greeting crowds for a summer fete.

July 2022 marks 250 years since the first patients were treated by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The event included traditional fete activities such as vintage cars, cake sales and a barbecue - but also gave visitors new insights into how the hospital runs.

Vintage cars on display at the NNUH summer fete - Credit: NNUH

This included hospital staff showcasing their knowledge by giving talks and demonstrations on various clinical matters.

Visitors were also able to take a walk through the hospital's 250-year history, with old nurse uniforms on display alongside other 'behind the scenes' artefacts.

Visitors enjoy the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's summer fete - Credit: NNUH

Louise Cook, the hospital's head of fundraising, said: “This is the first live event we’ve run since the start of the pandemic and people seemed keen to come and join in.

"Proceeds from the open day and fete benefit the hospital charity and it helps us to link with our local community, building on 250 years of serving our community.”



