Norfolk hospital ends streak of worst in country for A&E delays

A Norfolk hospital has ended its streak as the worst in the country for A&E patient delays - but admissions of people spending more than four hours there has hit a record high.

Data released on Thursday showed 65.9pc of patients who visited the department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) in January were seen within the government's four-hour target window.

The hospital had recorded the lowest figure in the country for the last four months, but has now risen to fifth from bottom.

Last month only 54.7pc of patients were seen within the four-hour window at NNUH - a record low.

The hospital said it had made additions to its emergency department, including creating an older people's department and increasing both its children's area and rapid assessment and treatment unit for quicker ambulance hand overs.

Despite this, the hospital said the department still feels too small at peak times.

The government's target is that at least 95pc of patients attending A&E should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

An NNUH spokesman said: "Our staff are working above and beyond to provide timely, safe, high quality care to all our patients and their efforts resulted in an improvement in performance in January.

"The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital sees more patients arriving by emergency ambulance than any other hospital in the east of England and work is underway to increase capacity at NNUH to ensure patients are seen as quickly as possible."

The figures also showed the number of patients spending more than four hours from decision to admit to admission hit a record high in January at 1,524 - topping November 2019's record of 1,451.

The hospital spokesman said the NNUH will see an extra 68 beds when two new wards open in the spring. It is in addition to the opening of a new renal dialysis unit and expansion to its interventional radiology and cardiology services.

The national average was 81.7pc. At the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, 82.8pc were seen within the four-hour window, while at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn the figure was 76.8pc.

UNISON regional organiser Peter Passingham said: "The Norfolk and Norwich has managed a minor recovery but it's still in a critical condition.

"A third of patients are still enduring waits of four hours or more before getting the help they need.

"NHS staff are making heroic efforts to keep the service running, but the simple truth is that there aren't enough of them to do the job.

"These problems aren't made in Norfolk. Across the country waiting times are at unacceptable levels and the government's promises on NHS funding don't go far enough to actually fix our ailing health and social care system."

