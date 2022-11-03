News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you help shape future of Norfolk's largest hospital?

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM November 3, 2022
Sam Higginson, cheif executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Norfolk's largest hospital has launched a search for new governors to help shape its future.

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital is looking for six members of the public to serve on its council of governors.

The hunt comes with six of its current governors now at the end of their three-year terms on the council.

Interested people need to put their names forward by Monday, November 7, with an election then held to select the new governors.

Successful applicants will be tasked with scrutinising the hospital's board of directors, helping to recruit new members and representing the community at the site.

Sam Higginson, chief executive of NNUH, said: “We are looking for people who have an interest in our hospitals and want to get involved.

"Our governors come together to form our council of governors which has an important role in the organisation and helps us to shape the future of services.”

The hospital needs three governors to represent Norwich, one for Broadland, one for South Norfolk and one for people living outside of Norfolk and Waveney.

For more information, visit hub.ukevote.uk/nnuh.

