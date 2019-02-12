Norfolk hospital is first to enrol patient in international research study

The dermatology research team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH NNUH

A Norfolk hospital has enrolled the first volunteer in a research study to help people with a painful skin condition.

The dermatology research team at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has become the first to sign up a patient to the international Sunshine study, which is investigating Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

The clinical trial is being run across 33 countries to help patients with the debilitating and recurring skin condition, which requires constant management to ease symptoms.

The Sunshine study, sponsored by Novartis and supported by the National Institute for Health Research, will find out if the drug secukinumab – which is already used to treat skin conditions such as psoriasis – is safe and has beneficial effects in patients with HS.

Erika Denton, NNUH medical director, said: “Being actively involved in research results in better outcomes for our patients.”