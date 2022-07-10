Hospital finally clears list of patients waiting two years for operations
Thousands of people who were waiting more than two years for surgery at the region's largest hospital have now been treated.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has confirmed that its list of patients waiting more than two years for operations is finally empty.
One of the major knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is that for large periods elective surgeries - those necessary but not urgent - were not able to be done.
It has resulted in thousands of patients clogging up waiting lists and for some, waits of more than two years.
In October, there were 8,000 people in this category.
However, chief executive Sam Higginson has confirmed that as of the beginning of July, this list is now clear.
He said: "While this is brilliant news, our target pre-pandemic was to have nobody waiting more than a year, let alone two.
"There is still an awful amount of work to be done and we still have 19,000 patients in need of treatment between now and March if we are to clear the list of patients who have been waiting more than 18 months."