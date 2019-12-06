Search

Advanced search

Be someone's Secret Santa by donating presents to hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:53 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 06 December 2019

Norwich and Norfolk Hospital Charity is making its final call for its Send a Smile with Santa Appeal to ensure every patient receives a present on Christmas Day

Norwich and Norfolk Hospital Charity is making its final call for its Send a Smile with Santa Appeal to ensure every patient receives a present on Christmas Day

Archant

It is the final week to give a gift to a stranger at Christmas as they recover in hospital over the festive period.

Norwich and Norfolk Hospital Charity is making its final call for its Send a Smile with Santa Appeal to ensure every patient receives a present on Christmas Day. Picture: NNUHNorwich and Norfolk Hospital Charity is making its final call for its Send a Smile with Santa Appeal to ensure every patient receives a present on Christmas Day. Picture: NNUH

Norwich and Norfolk Hospital Charity is making its final call for its Send a Smile with Santa Appeal to ensure every patient receives a present on Christmas Day.

Father Christmas will be stopping by on December 25 to hand out gifts and wants to make sure no one is left out.

Joanne Ward, deputy sister on Brundall Ward, said: "We are so grateful for every present that is donated to a patient and we choose what would be suitable for each one and wrap them up to be delivered on Christmas morning. "Often, when you have a relative in hospital, particularly if someone has come in suddenly, Christmas takes a back seat and presents are the last thing on your mind - all you want is for your loved one to be well.

"Some of our patients don't have any family, or have family and friends who live far away, so it is so lovely to have these gifts donated to our patients."

Presents do not need to be expensive and donations such as toiletries, puzzles, chocolates or socks would be the perfect gift for patients on the adult wards.

You may also want to watch:

An Amazon Wish List has been established with present suggestions, which can be sent directly to the hospital.

Donors have until Friday, December 13, to drop in any presents to either the EDP office or the main west in-patient reception level one at the NNUH Hospital.

The collection points are at:

· Archant offices, in Rouen Road,

· Main West In-Patient Reception Level 1 at the NNUH Hospital

The wish list can be found at https://www.amazon.co.uk/registry/wishlist/3AG8ROERRGR0J/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_GFVhzbYN90F6T on Amazon.

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Tickets go on sale today for Michael Buble’s Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 UK tour. Credit: PA Photos/Bantam

Conservatives suspend member after hustings arrest and Jo Swinson tweet

The candidates for North Norfolk pictured at a hustings in Stalham where the heckling incident took place. From left, Emma Cortlett (Lab), Harry Gwynne (Brex), Duncan Baker (Con) and Karen Ward (Lib Dem). Picture: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Teenager suffers black eye in Wetherspoon pub toilet attack

A teenager was attacked in the toilets of the Queen of Iceni in Norwich .Photo: Steve Adams

Thousands of trees planted along NDR have died, council admits

Thousands of trees need to be replanted along the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man suffers serious leg injuries following crash on bridge

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists