Be someone's Secret Santa by donating presents to hospital

It is the final week to give a gift to a stranger at Christmas as they recover in hospital over the festive period.

Norwich and Norfolk Hospital Charity is making its final call for its Send a Smile with Santa Appeal to ensure every patient receives a present on Christmas Day.

Father Christmas will be stopping by on December 25 to hand out gifts and wants to make sure no one is left out.

Joanne Ward, deputy sister on Brundall Ward, said: "We are so grateful for every present that is donated to a patient and we choose what would be suitable for each one and wrap them up to be delivered on Christmas morning. "Often, when you have a relative in hospital, particularly if someone has come in suddenly, Christmas takes a back seat and presents are the last thing on your mind - all you want is for your loved one to be well.

"Some of our patients don't have any family, or have family and friends who live far away, so it is so lovely to have these gifts donated to our patients."

Presents do not need to be expensive and donations such as toiletries, puzzles, chocolates or socks would be the perfect gift for patients on the adult wards.

An Amazon Wish List has been established with present suggestions, which can be sent directly to the hospital.

Donors have until Friday, December 13, to drop in any presents to either the EDP office or the main west in-patient reception level one at the NNUH Hospital.

The collection points are at:

· Archant offices, in Rouen Road,

· Main West In-Patient Reception Level 1 at the NNUH Hospital

The wish list can be found at https://www.amazon.co.uk/registry/wishlist/3AG8ROERRGR0J/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_GFVhzbYN90F6T on Amazon.