Hospital scrambling to make space as A&E pressures take toll

Norfolk's largest hospital has been forced to consider reconfiguring its emergency department as demand for its services continues to soar.

Latest figures have shown that across the county's three main hospitals, some 33,415 patients went through the doors of emergency departments in October - the second-highest amount on record.

And 406 of these patients were forced to wait more than 12 hours for a bed; 230 at the James Paget (JPUH) in Gorleston, 151 at the Norfolk and Norwich (NNUH) and 25 at the Queen Elizabeth (QEH) in King's Lynn. These were record figures at both the NNUH and the JPUH.

The figures are the latest indicator of the mounting pressure facing our hospital trusts, as a perfect storm of growing demand, staffing troubles and Covid safety measures continue to take their toll.

The NNUH saw almost 19,000 patients in October 2021, around 4,000 more than it saw in October 2020 and a 52pc increase on the 12,437 it saw in October 2019.

And it has left the hospital scrambling for ways to increase its A&E capacity to deal with the demand.

Sam Higginson, chief executive at NNUH, said: "Improving emergency department performance is a whole hospital effort to transfer patients to wards and a system-wide effort to discharge them again in a timely way when they no longer require acute care.

"Plans to redesign emergency department space with some short-term actions and minor works are being explored to help reconfigure and increase capacity to create additional assessment space.

"We have also expanded our virtual ward from 20 to 40 patients at a time to help ease pressure on beds and allow more patients to complete their hospital care from the comfort of their own homes."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "The rise in demand for Norfolk's A&E teams does not surprise me. We know that some people are reticent to contact their GPS or seek help which means that conditions and illnesses can worsen.

"This coupled with the rise in illness and incidents traditionally seen as we approach winter is putting the services under intense pressure."

Over the course of October, the James Paget in Gorleston saw 7,366 go through its A&E department, while the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn saw 7,096.