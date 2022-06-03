Hospital donates beds to support Ukraine's war victims

Stacy Hartshorn, project lead for the bed replacement programme at NNUH, with beds that have been donated to Ukraine - Credit: NNUH

Dozens of recycled hospital beds and mattresses have been donated to Ukraine to help support those affected by the war.

Many medical supplies have been destroyed as a result of Russia's ongoing invasion and as a result there has been a severe shortage of beds to support the wounded and patients who have been transferred.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has joined forces with manufacturer Medstrom for the bed replacement programme.

So far, more than 50 beds have transited through charitable and non-government organisations across the Polish border to reach hospitals in some of the hardest-hit regions in Eastern Ukraine.

The hospital beds were only recently removed from the hospital, which was undergoing a rolling programme to replace equipment used across the site.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital beds have been donated to Ukraine - Credit: NNUH

Stacy Hartshorn, project lead for the bed replacement programme at NNUH, said: “We are grateful to Medstrom for organising for our older beds to be sent to help the people of Ukraine.

“The beds were in use for our patients until the day they were removed so we know these will be a great addition to whichever hospital they are deployed into.

“All of our bed frames have been replaced with high specification standard and low-rise frames, which has afforded us this opportunity for donation.”

The donated beds have already been received by healthcare staff in Ukraine and will provide essential equipment to improve patient care and outcomes.

In addition to NNUH, Medstrom and its European partners have also been working closely with various other Trusts throughout the UK to help meet the shortfall in essential medical equipment.

Rachel Apsey, its commercial director, added: “This is an incredible achievement from everyone involved and I’m proud that Medstrom could support NNUH with this project.

“The logistical organisation, transport and volunteer time should all be recognised, but we all had one clear objective in mind; providing the necessary equipment, as quickly as possible, to help those throughout Ukraine.

“We will continue to do our utmost to support with further donations.”