Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

‘It is going to save a lot of lives’ – Meet the Norfolk doctor trialling cures for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 August 2020

The team at NNUH running the RECOVERY trials to help contain coronavirus Picture: TBC

The team at NNUH running the RECOVERY trials to help contain coronavirus Picture: TBC

Archant

Respiratory consultant Dr Eleanor Mishra is responsible for managing a drug trial at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) that reduced Covid-19 mortality rates by one third. Find out how her work is helping to contain the virus.

?I look after people?s lungs,? says Dr Eleanor Mishra, respiratory consultant at NNUH Picture: Eleanor Mishra?I look after people?s lungs,? says Dr Eleanor Mishra, respiratory consultant at NNUH Picture: Eleanor Mishra

Each month, those working at the pioneering heart of Norwich Research Park tell us how their work is shaping the world we live in. Read their stories here.

You are a respiratory consultant – what does that involve?

I look after people’s lungs. My work mainly focuses on outpatients and diagnosing lung cancer, but I am also interested in pleural disease – when fluid builds up between the lung and chest wall. At the Norfolk and Norwich Pleural Unit we ultrasound patients, drain the fluid, conduct advanced procedures to find out what the underlying causes are and treat them.

How did the Covid-19 pandemic impact your work?

I stopped my outpatient work and started focusing entirely on inpatients on Covid wards. It was quite stressful at first – being the consultant responsible for patients with a disease that none of us had ever seen before. Everyone was very anxious: staff were frightened of getting infected and patients were worried about high mortality rates.

At the beginning there was no specific treatment. It was really a case of supporting and monitoring patients closely until they got better. What is unique about Covid is that oxygen levels drop without any breathlessness, so patients are actually much sicker than they look. But as we gained more experience we became more confident with treatment, largely thanks to drugs trials.

Dr Mishra (left) is principal investigator for a randomised trial that involves testing different drugs to treat Covid-19 Picture: TBCDr Mishra (left) is principal investigator for a randomised trial that involves testing different drugs to treat Covid-19 Picture: TBC

What are the RECOVERY trials and what was your involvement?

The Randomised Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trials are conducted by the University of Oxford and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), with more than 170 hospitals participating across the UK.  I am the principal investigator at NNUH and the trials involve testing different drugs and their effectiveness in treating Covid-19.

Drugs trialled include azithromycin (an antibiotic), dexamethasone (a type of steroid), hydroxychloroquine (a malaria treatment), lopinavir-ritonavir (an HIV drug), and tocilizumab (an anti-inflammatory). We are also trialling convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from coronavirus and contains antibodies to fight against it.

Dexamethasone is the only drug so far that has been proved to enhance survival. The great thing about dexamethasone is that it is cheap and readily available. It suppresses the overactive immune response which causes low oxygen levels and it has been shown to reduce mortality in patients who go to intensive care by a third for patients on ventilators and by a fifth for patients on oxygen. It is going to save a lot of lives and it is only because of the RECOVERY trials that we discovered this treatment.

Did you always want to work in the health sector?

When I was young, I wanted to be a librarian because I thought they spent their time reading books. Aged 15 I read The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks. It really fascinated me – the idea of patients with diseases being this puzzle that you could work out. That is what inspired me to become a doctor.

How did you end up in Norwich?

I grew up Stockport and attended Cambridge University, then did my clinical training and PhD at Oxford. I spent a year in Australia at Nambour General Hospital on the Sunshine Coast before returning to the UK.

My first job was in Norwich but I went back to Oxford to develop my specialism in pleural disease and learn the skills to run research trials. When I qualified as a consultant it was a natural progression to move back to Norwich as it was somewhere I really enjoyed.

What advice do you have for young people considering a career in health or science-based research?

It is so important to gain experience. Before I started out on this career path, I worked in a nursing home as a care assistant and volunteered in a research lab to get an idea of what was involved before committing to it.

It’s a great area to work in: it’s always fascinating, there’s a huge amount of variety and lots of opportunity to travel, but it is also difficult because you have to be prepared to go the extra mile – particularly when caring for patients. You have to work hard to progress and you must be prepared to relocate.

What’s the best thing about working at Norwich Research Park?

The community. There’s so many academics with different backgrounds, which means we are able to work together to develop new ideas and research projects that would not have been possible on our own. And of course the world-class facilities which enable us to do the research.

What do you get up to when you are not working?

I like running and generally trying to keep fit. I’ve got two young children – a five-year-old and a nine-year-old – and we love living in Norwich, so we spend our time enjoying the attractions nearby. We like exploring the north Norfolk Coast, Eaton Park and the Forum. We recently went to Pensthorpe Natural Park and Felbrigg Hall for the first time.

Reducing plastic use is important to me so I love shopping at the zero-waste stores, independent retailers and the market. Norwich is great.

Dr Eleanor Mishra is respiratory consultant at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). You can follow her on Twitter @EleanorKMishra.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Cyclist suffers ‘extensive lacerations’ to neck after being garroted by rope

A 25-year-old man suffered extensive lacerations to his neck after rope was strung up at head height in Edinburgh Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve definitely overeaten’ - Singer La Roux spotted in Norwich restaurant

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

Fears village is growing too big as another housing bid emerges

The site comprises 15 acres (6.08 hectares) of undeveloped land, currently in use for grazing horses. Photo: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Not the dream day I’d hoped for’ - What weddings in coronavirus were really like

Annette and Glyn de Lacy's wedding took place on August 15, the day some coronavirus restrictions were eased. Here the wedding party is socially distanced. Pic: Annette and Glyn de Lacy

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Fears village is growing too big as another housing bid emerges

The site comprises 15 acres (6.08 hectares) of undeveloped land, currently in use for grazing horses. Photo: Google

Staff sickness rate at Norfolk hospital falls during pandemic, bucking national trend

Accident & Emergency Department entrance at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Game changers: Why prices have risen for classic board games, jigsaw puzzles and Subbuteo during lockdown

Mousetrap from the 1970s. In good condition it could be worth £40