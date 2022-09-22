N&N gynaecologist to lead NHS in region after landing top job

Eddie Morris, who has been appointed region director of NHS England in the East of England - Credit: NHS England

A gynaecologist from Norfolk's largest hospital has been appointed to a top role at the NHS in the region.

Eddie Morris, a consultant gynaecologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, has been named as regional medical director of NHS England in the east of England.

He said: "I've worked in Norfolk for over 20 years and the role of regional medical director gives me the unique opportunity to build on the great strides we've made.

"The NHS faces a challenging time and I'm excited to bring my experience into the regional team as we work together to address the post-pandemic backlog, tackle health inequalities and put patient needs at the heart of everything we do."

Sam Higginson, chief executive at NNUH, said: "We'd like to congratulate Dr Morris on his new regional role at NHS England.

"He is a hugely experienced clinician and the whole of the east of England will benefit from his expertise."