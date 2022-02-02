Hospital could rethink support for controversial Norwich Western Link

City councillor, Jamie Osborn, at the protest over the Norwich Western Link road at Ringland - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The region's largest hospital could reconsider its support of the controversial proposals for a new road linking the NDR to the A47 west of Norwich.

The much-debated £198m Norwich Western Link road would see the Broadland Northway join the A47 near Honingham, with supporters arguing it would significantly reduce congestion around the city.

However, with the road set to cut through swathes of the ecologically-rich Wensum Valley, critics say it would have a devastating impact on carbon emissions in the county.

Previously, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has been among the scheme's supporters, with bosses holding the belief that it will have a positive impact on ambulance conveyancing times.

But at a meeting of the hospital's board of directors on Wednesday, a question mark was placed over this support.

Green Party county and city councillor Jamie Osborn asked the board whether their support for the road remained in light of the carbon impact of the NDR itself, which Mr Osborn said had seen a 16pc increase in emissions since the £205m route opened in 2017.

Simon Hackwell, the hospital's director of strategy, said: "Two or three years ago the trust did support the road and the prime reason for this is that we believe it will reduce ambulance conveyancing times - particularly in rural areas of the county.

"What we did not do at the time though was a detailed environmental assessment. Perhaps it is time for us to have another think about this.

"But the hospital's current position is that we do still believe it will result in shorter ambulance conveyancing times."

It is the first time any doubt has been cast over the hospital's support of the scheme - with its previous contributions to various consultations into the scheme being positive.

An NNUH spokesman had previously said: "At present the route is not straightforward and can take some time to navigate across the city, which is particularly an issue for emergency ambulances and patients attending the emergency department.

"Demand continues to grow at NNUH and it is important that the surrounding infrastructure is able to manage this growth. We believe this development is in the interests of our patients, staff and visitors."