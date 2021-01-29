N&N confirms 61 further Covid deaths

Video

Published: 9:27 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 9:50 AM January 29, 2021

Another 61 Covid-related deaths have been confirmed at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Evening News © 2009

The county's largest hospital has confirmed the deaths of more than 60 further patients who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) said 61 people in its care had died between January 16 and 27.

All but one, a man in his 70s, had underlying health conditions.

A total of 39 men died over the 12-day period: Five in their 50s, four in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, 16 in their 80s and four in their 90s.

Of the 22 women, 12 were in their 80s, five in their 70s, four in their 90s and one over the age of 100.

In a brief statement, the hospital said: "We can confirm that sadly 61 patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital."

One reason the latest death toll is high is likely to be because NNUH is a 'surge' hospital for the East of England.

That means it has been taking patients from other areas, such as Essex, to ease the pressure on overwhelmed hospitals.

On Thursday, it was revealed Norfolk's coronavirus infection rate had dipped below 400 cases per 100,000 people for the first time in several weeks.

The county's rate dropped to 377 cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to January 23, down 66 on the previous week.

In addition, the number of people suffering with Covid-19 in Norfolk's hospitals had fallen to 697 as of January 26, down 33 compared to a week prior.

Melanie Craig, chief executive at Norfolk and Waveney CCG, is overseeing the Covid vaccine roll-out for the area - Credit: Archant

Fresh data has also shown that around 60,000 over-80s in Norfolk and Waveney have had their first dose of the vaccine protecting against coronavirus.

As of January 24, 58,730 people in the oldest priority group had received their initial jab, which is 82pc of the overall number of patients in the area aged 80 and above.