N&N says face masks will still be mandatory after July 19

Published: 6:04 PM July 13, 2021

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has confirmed that face masks will still be mandatory amongst patients, staff and visitors from July 19 onwards.

This is despite the fact prime minister Boris Johnson announced the easing of all restrictions yesterday (July 12) in what is being called 'Freedom Day.'

It follows news that the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Kings Lynn will also make face mask wearing mandatory.

In a statement published on its website, the hospital said: "As a busy hospital trust, we need to maintain high levels of infection prevention and control and we are asking all staff, patients and visitors to continue to wear face masks and appropriate PPE when inside the hospital and carry out regular hand decontamination.

"We will also be maintaining social distancing in the hospital, and where appropriate, some outpatient appointments will continue to be run remotely by telephone or video call.

"Please help and protect your community by ensuring you have had both Covid jabs and take part in rapid testing to limit the spread of the virus.

"Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding."








