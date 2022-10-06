Thousands raised for N&N in daring abseil challenge

A charity abseil at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has raised thousands for its charity - Credit: NNUH

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the region's largest hospital after a group of brave people descended from its roof.

Over the weekend, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital welcomed 60 brave abseilers as part of a fundraiser for its charity.

Assisted by Dave Talbot, from Adventure Events, participants started their descent 40ft off the ground, on the fourth floor of the East Atrium - abseiling down to ground level.

The participant included a number of the hospital's bosses, including chief nurse Nancy Fontaine, chairman Tom Spink and head of chaplaincy Adrian Woodbridge.

Lynn Crombie, from the N&N Hospitals Charity, said: "With donations and sponsorship still coming in, a final figure has yet to be confirmed, but we expect that the event will have raised at least £7,000, which will benefit staff and patients at the N&N.

"We'd like to thank everybody who took part, came along and supported their friends and colleagues by donating to our charity."