Norwich hospital recruiting for more palliative care volunteers

First Butterfly volunteers at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital begin their training. Photo: NNUH NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has become the second trust in the country to train volunteers in a pioneering palliative care scheme.

The scheme, Butterfly Volunteers, was launched by the Anne Robson Trust, and targets patients who have no visitors.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse, patron of Anne Robson Trust, said: "I have seen first-hand what a huge difference it makes to patients in their final hours or days to have someone there, focused on their needs."

The volunteers provide comfort and companionship to patients. Prof Fontaine said: "It can be as simple as reading to them, or just being there to offer solace."

Emma Taylor, Butterfly Volunteer co-ordinator, is recruiting more volunteers from September who are available from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm or 4pm to 6pm, Monday to Friday. For more information email Emma.Taylor@nnuh.nhs.uk