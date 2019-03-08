Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work.

Health bosses have issued a plea to patients and visitors to use park and ride to get to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - because a major expansion has cut the number of parking places at the site.

Work is starting at the Colney hospital to build a new floor on the east wing of the hospital, which will house a new Interventional Radiology Unit.

That will double the number of radiology and cardiology procedure rooms at the hospital, but it does mean that, during construction, there will be fewer parking spaces at the site.

During the building work, which is due to last for nine months, the car park nearest the emergency department will be used as a construction site, reducing parking on site by 70 spaces out of 800 patient and visitor parking spaces.

Patients using the emergency department will be asked to use the urgent care unit entrance to the building. The ambulance parking area has also been reconfigured around the building works.

And hospital bosses are asking patients and visitors making routine visits to the hospital to use the Costessey Park and Ride service where possible.

Bosses say the park and ride service runs every 15 minutes from 6.30am to 8.20pm, every weekday, for £1 per person for a return journey, compared with a minimum parking fee of £3 for up to three hours.

The hospital is starting a campaign to raise awareness of the park and ride option by including information in patient letters, on posters, and through social media.

Simon Hackwell, director of strategy at NNUH, said: “This development will help us to meet increasing demand on services, reduce waiting times for patients and enable NNUH staff to offer new services in the future such as stroke thrombectomy where blood clots are directly removed from the brain following a stroke.

“Over the coming months there will be some inconvenience on site as the construction works take place and we are asking patients to bear with us and use the excellent park and ride Services wherever possible.”

Interventional Radiology is a minimally invasive alternative to open surgery that uses radiological image guidance such as x-ray, ultrasound, CT and MRI to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions.