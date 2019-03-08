'I welcome this' - Region's clinical commissioning groups poised to agree merger plan

A merger bringing the region's five clinical commissioning groups (CCG) together as one is set to go ahead.

The proposals to join the CCGs together was floated earlier this year, in a move than is hoped to save millions of pounds - but could see jobs lost.

At a meeting of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital trust board, chief executive Mark Davies said the merger had in effect been agreed - a move which he welcomed.

He said: "I think this is a really big moment for the county to have one big commissioner which will help hugely in the development of a strategy to improve care. I welcome this."

The plans were proposed in August and went to consultation, during which 72 of 79 GP surgeries in Norfolk and Waveney said they would support the merger.

Should the governing bodies of all five groups agree to the move, the new, single CCG will be created on April 1, 2020.