Hospitals loaned £30m for 'vital' patient care

PUBLISHED: 16:26 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 23 October 2019

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which is being loaned £20m Picture: Archant

Archant

Two Norfolk hospitals are set to share £30m in loans, sending them further into the red to buy new equipment and clear a backlog of repairs.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is being loaned £9m Picture: Ian BurtQueen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is being loaned £9m Picture: Ian Burt

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will receive £20.87m while the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn will get £9m, the Department for Health said.

It said they were two of 13 trusts which would receive capital loans totalling £148m for "some of the most urgent hospital upgrades to protect vital frontline patient care".

The N&NUH's 2019/20 operational plan forecasts a deficit of £20.7m. The QEH ended the last financial year £35.8m in the red.

While it has not yet predicted the size of any future deficit its auditors KPMG wrote in its annual report: "The trust is reliant on further cash support from NHS Improvement in order to meet its liabilities and continue to provide healthcare services."

It has not yet been made clear how and when the money must be paid back.

The Department for Health says money is being loaned to the N&NUH to replace equipment, including defibrillators and CT scanners and imaging, as well as funding its radiology, endoscopy and nephrology departments.

Liz Sanford, acting director of finance and resources at the QEH, said: "The loan will allow us to progress our highest priority schemes, including improvements to the heating system, IT equipment and replacing equipment that is coming to the end of its life.

"This investment in our estates and equipment is essential to supporting the delivery of safe patient care and the effective operating of the hospital."

The Department for Health said the money would be loaned to the hospitals at National Loan Fund rates, equivalent to the government's cost of borrowing.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "These loans will make sure hospitals continue to deliver vital services to patients in buildings that are safe and have the right equipment to deliver world-class care.

"Since July, we have injected £4.8bn capital funding into the NHS - helping refurbish hospital wards, replace old medical equipment and maintain NHS buildings."

