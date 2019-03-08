Search

Advanced search

Hospital gets green light for £14m ward extension adding 70 new beds

PUBLISHED: 16:50 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 27 September 2019

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

The county's biggest hospital is in line to get even bigger, after the green light was given to a £14m expansion project.

Mark Davies, chief executive of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUHMark Davies, chief executive of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has been granted permission to build a new three-story ward extension, which will create 70 new beds for patients and relieve continued strain on its facilities.

The project will be the first time in two decades that the hospital has expanded in size and comes as it experiences growing demand for its services- particularly in its accident and emergency department.

The innovative design, which has been given the go ahead by South Norfolk Council, will see much of the construction work carried out largely off-site before being lifted by crane onto the existing hospital building.

The extension will be situated between the hospital's two acute medical unit wards, providing extra space for this department, which will also help alleviate pressure on the emergency department.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Davies, NNUH's outgoing chief executive, said: "It is an exciting time for the hospital and now planning permission has been granted it is all systems go."

With the ground already broken on the project, it is hoped the first two floors of the ward will be open to patients in January 2020, with the third floor opening slightly later.

The expansion is the first phase of a large scale growth plan proposed for the hospital to help staff cope with the influx of patients.

With this phase of the development approved, the hospital trust has been given until Spring 2020 to prepare a full business case to submit to the Department for Health for further improvements.

Mr Davies told board members the department for health had allocated £40m to the business, which he described as fantastic news, adding that the trust would "push hard to get the new outline business case in for the spring".

It is hoped the knock-on effect of the expansion will see front door pressure reduced and prevent ambulances queueing to drop off patients at A&E.

The plans were submitted to South Norfolk Council last month and were approved by officers on delegated authority.

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

TEAM NEWS: Fahrmann set to replace Krul for depleted City at Crystal Palace

Ralf Fahrmann is in contention for a Premier League debut at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists