Search

Advanced search

District council joins MPs in call for government to advise against holiday travel

PUBLISHED: 13:18 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 22 March 2020

Sarah Butikofer is the leader of NNDC. Pictures: David Bale

Sarah Butikofer is the leader of NNDC. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

A district council is joining a number of local authorities around the country expressing concern about holidaymakers visiting Norfolk, and other areas in the UK, during the fight against coronavirus.

Sarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYSarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

North Norfolk District Council has joined MPs George Freeman, Duncan Baker and Brandon Lewis in asking people to steer clear of Norfolk and its coastline.

Popular tourist spots, including beaches along the north Norfolk coast, remained busy over the weekend, and concerns have been raised over the impact of second home owners and holidaymakers coming to the area.

Council leader Sarah Bütikofer said the authority has contacted Norfolk County Council and neighbouring coastal districts at Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk to discuss the matter and raise it as an urgent priority with central government.

It follows a similar statement issued by Cornwall’s local authority, where the same issues are occurring.

Ms Bütikofer said: “Normally of course we welcome visitors to our beautiful part of the world with open arms and we are all very much looking forward to happier and safer times when we can do so again.

“However during these difficult weeks when as a nation we are implementing firm social distancing guidelines laid down by the government, a combination of tourists and those temporarily occupying holiday homes in our area could increase the population of north Norfolk by between 10 and 20pc at any given time.

“This is not only potentially unsafe in terms of facilitating the spread of the virus, it also places significant extra strain on local resources and infrastructure.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone - residents and those thinking of visiting - during this absolutely vital stage in the nation’s battle against Coronavirus and we are consulting with our neighbour authorities in the county urgently to raise this with central government.

“The government needs to update its policy and advice on social distancing to specifically advise against taking holidays, including those visiting caravan parks, in areas like ours at this time.

“This is to help us all to work together as a society to combat the threat of coronavirus as effectively as possible.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Prime minister issues warning against Mother’s Day visits and says spread is ‘accelerating’

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

National Trust closes parks as it ramps up coronavirus response

The National Trust has closed all of its parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Justin Minns/National Trust

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Parkdean Resorts shuts bars and restaurants but holiday parks remain open

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mothers Day. City is empty due to Corona Virus Warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Vulnerable woman, 26, reported missing

Police are seeking to trace Tayla Margetson, 26, from Lowestoft, last seen on Friday (March 20). Picture: Suffolk Constabulary.

How tragedy led to special mother-daughter relationship 30 years on

Karen Reeve (right) and Gemma Ritchie, from Attleborough, have revealed their unique mother-daughter relationship in celebration of Mother's Day. Picture: Courtesy of Cancer Research UK

National Trust closes parks as it ramps up coronavirus response

The National Trust has closed all of its parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Justin Minns/National Trust
Drive 24