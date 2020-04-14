Nine new deaths in Norfolk confirmed as total rises to 126

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Nearly 130 people have died in Norfolk hospitals as a result of coronavirus, as nine new deaths were confirmed in the county.

Of the deaths announced on Tuesday, five occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), three at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston (JPUH) and one at the Queen Elizabeth (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

It brings the number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus to 126, of whom 47 have been at the NNUH, 41 at the QEH and 38 at JPUH.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the QEH, said: “Sadly, the death of a patient, a man in his 80s, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being cared for in our hospital has been confirmed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

A spokesman for the James Paget confirmed three men, two in their 70s and one in their 80s, had died. All had underlying health conditions.

In a statement from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, it said: “We can confirm that sadly, five patients who were being cared for at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

The patients who died were two women in their 90s, another woman in her 80s and two men, one in his 40s and one in his 60s. All of these patients had underlying health conditions.”

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk as of April 13 stands at 647.

NHS England has announced 11,005 people being treated in hospitals in England have died following a further 744 deaths.

Patients were aged between 34 and 102 years old.

Of those, 58 of the 744 patients had no known underlying health condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that as of April 3, the government total includes just two-thirds of the people who have died, up to that date, with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

The Department of Health said there had been another 5,252 new confirmed cases in the space of 24 hours.

As of 9am on April 14, 302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive.

A further 14,982 tests have been carried out on April 13.

Across the UK, 12,107 people who have tested positive for coronavirus and being treated in hospital have died.