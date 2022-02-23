NHS trusts urged to do more to meet communication needs

The region's health trusts must improve how they communicate with people who are blind, deaf or living with disabilities, a campaign has said.

A study carried out by Healthwatch England has found that two of the county's trusts - the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust - are failing to probably address these needs.

The watchdog sent Freedom of Information Act requests to every trust in the country asking for approaches to the 'Accessible Information Standard'.

This is a set of legal standards in place to make sure people with communication barriers can access the information in the way best suited to their needs.

But in response to the request both the QEH and NCHCT admitted they do not always ask patients whether they have any information and communication needs and do not highlight these needs in patient notes.

And while both have now pledged to address these issues, the watchdog is calling for efforts to be upped.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which provides the region's mental health care, however, did comply with these requirements.

But in a statistic that has prompted Healthwatch to launch a national campaign around the issue, these two trusts were in a minority, with just 35pc of those who responded claiming to abide by the rules.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "I am encouraged that two of the trusts in the county are already ensuring patient communication needs are met - and two more have got some procedures in place with a public pledge to do more.

"We will be keeping in touch with all the county's trusts in the months ahead to ensure this work continues and is developed father, and we remain keen to hear from patients to get feedback around this issue."

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the East of England Ambulance Trust did not respond to the information request.

It comes after Rachael Andrews, a blind woman from Thorpe St Andrew, spoke out about having been discharged from a pain clinic after the NNUH failed to meet her communication needs.

The hospital has since apologised for the inconvenience this caused.