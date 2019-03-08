Survey created to find out what people want from NHS services

A survey has been created to find out what people want from the NHS. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Archant

Patients and carers across Norfolk are being asked what is important to them when it comes to the health and care from the NHS.

Two surveys have been created by Healthwatch Norfolk to find out what patients want at a local level.

The government is investing an extra £20bn a year in the NHS and health bosses have produced a Long Term Plan, setting out all the things it wants health services to do better for people across the country.

The surveys are available on Health Watch Norfolk’s website for patients to share their view until Sunday, May 19.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk said: “This is a real opportunity for local people to help shape the future of health services in our region so please spare a few minutes to share your views with us”.

For more information go to www.healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk.