Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Survey created to find out what people want from NHS services

PUBLISHED: 21:11 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:11 26 March 2019

A survey has been created to find out what people want from the NHS. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A survey has been created to find out what people want from the NHS. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Archant

Patients and carers across Norfolk are being asked what is important to them when it comes to the health and care from the NHS.

Two surveys have been created by Healthwatch Norfolk to find out what patients want at a local level.

The government is investing an extra £20bn a year in the NHS and health bosses have produced a Long Term Plan, setting out all the things it wants health services to do better for people across the country.

The surveys are available on Health Watch Norfolk’s website for patients to share their view until Sunday, May 19.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk said: “This is a real opportunity for local people to help shape the future of health services in our region so please spare a few minutes to share your views with us”.

For more information go to www.healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Disqualified driver jailed after caught speeding at 41mph on 30mph road

Harry Goodrum was jailed for 14 weeks after breaching a suspended sentence order and driving whilst disqualified. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Canaries fans snap up all 5,000 tickets for trip to Wigan despite early kick-off for televised clash

Over 2,600 away fans made the trip to Rotherham for Norwich City's last game - but over 5,000 will be at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Superb Pukki assist as City striker helps Finland earn victory

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki helped Finland to beat Armenia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries trio named in Championship Team of the Season – but Farke is snubbed as manager

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Three suicide attempts and 27 months on a waiting list’: Brave 15-year-old shares her mental ill health struggle

Members from the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk delivered a petition to a meeting of the governing body of NHS North Norfolk's clinical commissioning group (CCG) in Aylsham on Tuesday, March 26. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists