Health care 'critical incident' over - but services remain on high alert

Ambulances queuing outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Tuesday October 12 2021. - Credit: Archant

A "critical incident" declared by the region's health system has ended after almost a month.

However, bosses have warned that the region's hospitals, health services and care settings remain under considerable pressure.

Earlier this month, the Norfolk and Waveney health and care system declared a "critical incident", meaning its ordinary level of service could not be fulfilled.

But after a period which saw increased efforts to discharge patients from hospitals and manage the NHS workload, the status has been de-escalated.

It has seen the NHS across the region having to look for creative ways of speeding up patient flow, including the creation of a temporary 'care hotel' in the Ipswich Road Holiday Inn in Norwich.

Following a concerted push to get patients through hospitals quicker, unblock delays and reduce strain, the service is no longer classified as being in a "critical incident".

However, bosses have warned there is still immense pressure on services, with the system still placed in the highest level of alert.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: "

“Staff across the Norfolk and Waveney health and care system have and continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who need to be seen and treated, receive their care in a timely manner.

“Despite the health and care system leaving critical incident status, it does not mean that health and care services are not facing pressure. It simply means that as a system, we have got to a position whereby we can more easily manage the flow of patients in a timelier way, ensuring that the flow of patients in and out of hospitals remains at a steadier pace.

“We need everyone across Norfolk and Waveney to continue to using health and care services wisely, making best use of local GP practices, pharmacies, NHS 111 and local walk-in centres.

"This means that at our hospitals and across the system, we can treat and care for those who are very poorly.”

At a meeting of the CCG's governing body yesterday, the chief nurse said the incident had led to the quality of care having to "take a step back".