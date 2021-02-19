News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Promotion

Coronavirus: How to look after your mental wellbeing

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:35 PM February 19, 2021    Updated: 2:40 PM February 19, 2021
A photograph of a woman relaxing in bed with headphones in

Having good mental health helps us to relax more - Credit: Press Association Images

The experience of the coronavirus outbreak has been different for everyone but there’s no doubt it’s been a difficult time for many. That’s why it is so important to take time to look after our mental health and wellbeing, reaching out if you need support.

Ten simple tips for looking after our mental wellbeing while at home are available on the NHS Every Mind Matters website.

With expert advice and practical tips, everymindmatters.co.uk acknowledges: “Having good mental health helps us relax more, achieve more and enjoy our lives more.”

The site advises on such subjects as staying at home, job and money worries, worries about coronavirus, working from home, sleeping better, help for parents and guardians, bereavement and coping with loneliness.

The latter section offers seven simple tips titled explore ways to spend time together, be more social and check in regularly, share your feelings but do not compare, do more things you enjoy, stay busy by learning something new, volunteer to help others and join an online community.

The valuable resource also provides information on managing stress, anxiety and low mood as well as looking after children’s mental health. Everyone reacts differently so it is OK to feel worried or anxious. For most of us, these feelings will pass.

Staying at home during lockdown may be difficult but you’re helping protect yourself and others by doing so.

A photo of a woman exercising in a lush green park carrying a weight water bottle

Exercise can not only help your body but your mind too - Credit: Press Association Images

TEN SIMPLE STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO BOOST YOUR MENTAL HEALTH

1 STAY CONNECTED WITH OTHERS
Think about ways to stay in touch with friends and family by phone, messaging, video calls or social media. 

2 TALK ABOUT YOUR WORRIES 
If you cannot speak to someone you know or if doing so has not helped, there are plenty of helplines you can try instead. 

3 SUPPORT AND HELP OTHERS
Helping someone else can benefit you as well as them, so try to be a little more understanding of other people’s concerns, worries or behaviours at this time. Try to think of things you can do to help those around you.

4 FEEL PREPARED 
As the outbreak continues, it can help to work through what changes to guidelines mean for you so you feel more prepared and less concerned. 

5 LOOK AFTER YOUR BODY
Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, drink enough water and exercise regularly. Avoid smoking, drugs or drinking too much alcohol. 

6 STICK TO THE FACTS
Find a credible source you can trust and fact-check information you get from newsfeeds, social media or other people. Think about how possibly inaccurate information could affect others too. Try not to share information without fact-checking against credible sources. 

7 STAY ON TOP OF DIFFICULT FEELINGS
Concern about the coronavirus outbreak and your health is normal. However, some people may experience intense anxiety that can affect their day-to-day life. Try to focus on the things you can control, such as how you act, who you speak to and where you get information from. 

8 CARRY ON DOING THINGS YOU ENJOY
Make an effort to focus on your favourite hobby if it is something you can still do at home. Or start a new hobby: read, write, do crosswords or jigsaws, bake, or try drawing and painting. 

9 FOCUS ON THE PRESENT
Focusing on the present, rather than worrying about the future, can help with difficult emotions and improve our wellbeing. 

10 LOOK AFTER YOUR SLEEP 
Try to maintain your regular sleeping pattern – good-quality sleep makes a big difference to how we feel.

HELP IS AT HAND

Every Mind Matters: Advice, videos and helplines to help cope with lockdown are available at everymindmatters.co.uk

Talking therapies: If you or a loved one are struggling with anxiety or depression, NHS talking therapies offer a free, effective and confidential way to treat common mental health issues. You can speak to your GP for a referral or self-refer via nhs.uk/talk

24/7 mental health support: Urgent mental health support is available to all adults and children. Support is available, even if services seem busy at the moment because of coronavirus. Find your local NHS helpline at nhs.uk/urgentmentalhealth
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'
  2. 2 Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton
  3. 3 Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk
  1. 4 Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice
  2. 5 No takers, so RAF Marham's Victor bomber dismantled for scrap
  3. 6 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
  4. 7 Former Magic Kingdom set to be turned into builders' merchants
  5. 8 'It absolutely stinks' - Lake of sewage forms behind houses
  6. 9 Relief at CCTV for city road after decade of muggings and drug deals
  7. 10 Archaeologists appeal for mains power at Norfolk dig site

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A coronavirus testing centre.

Coronavirus | Updated

Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech businessman Jamie Robinson with his family

Wife leads tributes to 'generous' husband after battle with Covid-19

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Owner Sam Steggles inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham

Farming | Gallery

Could this £250k new farm shop be the biggest in Norfolk?

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people across the region are being asked to shield. 

Coronavirus

Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon