Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant

A further 159 people with coronavirus, including a patient at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, have died.

NHS England made the announcement on Monday afternoon that the total of deaths in England has risen to 1,284.

Of the new deaths, one patient being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital died on March 28 according to NHS England.

An NHS spokesman: “Patients were aged between 32 and 98 years old and all but four patients, aged between 56 and 87 years old, had underlying health conditions.”

In Norfolk, 11 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, including six at the Norfolk and Norwich, four at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and one at the James Paget University Hospital.

The Norfolk and Norwich has since confirmed the ages of two patients who died at the weekend.

In a statement the hospital said: “Sadly we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Currently 107 people in Norfolk have tested positive for the virus.”

The Department of Health and Public Health England will release daily figures for the UK and Norfolk in due course.

